Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $598.47 and a 200-day moving average of $636.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

