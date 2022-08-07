Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $101,000 in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

P&F Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

