Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $135,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 36.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 18.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

PLx Pharma stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

