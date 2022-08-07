Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $64,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

