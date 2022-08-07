Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $60.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

