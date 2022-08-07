Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

