SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

