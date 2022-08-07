SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 962 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

PGX stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

