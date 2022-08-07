SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

