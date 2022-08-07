SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,083,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 328,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 152,984 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

