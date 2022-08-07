Signature Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $514.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $316,640.89 and $514.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00068404 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

