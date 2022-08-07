Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

SILC opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

