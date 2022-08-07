SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,633,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

