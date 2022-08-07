Smaugs NFT (SMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $550.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $24,645.50 and approximately $550.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

