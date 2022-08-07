Smaugs NFT (SMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $550.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $24,645.50 and approximately $550.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.