Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.94.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 162,541 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

