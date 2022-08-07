Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.
SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.94.
Snap Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34.
Insider Activity at Snap
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 162,541 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
