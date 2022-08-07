Soda Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.43 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $6.43 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

