Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.21 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $14.21 billion and $575.11 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.94 or 0.00176129 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 346,971,979 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
