Solanium One Day Trading Volume Hits $524,838.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $524,838.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
