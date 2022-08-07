Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
