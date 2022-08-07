Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.53. 621,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,229. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

