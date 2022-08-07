Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

SFBC stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.79. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.37% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

