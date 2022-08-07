Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 185.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,289,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,608,000 after buying an additional 3,502,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 147.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,895,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 2,318,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

