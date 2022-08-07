S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 10th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,539 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.39% of S&P Global worth $390,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average of $371.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

