S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

