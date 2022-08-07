Spaceswap MILK2 Achieves Market Cap of $158,792.36 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $158,792.36 and approximately $5,653.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632076 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015276 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
