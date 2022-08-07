SparkPoint Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $261,807.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

