SparksPay Price Up 1.1% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $24,103.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000343 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,524,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,645,033 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

