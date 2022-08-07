SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

