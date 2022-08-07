SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

