SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

