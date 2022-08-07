SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $127.90.

