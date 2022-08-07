SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $456.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

