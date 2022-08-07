Splintershards Price Up 31.8% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and approximately $945,425.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 889,905,060 coins and its circulating supply is 789,005,633 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

