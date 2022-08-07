Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
