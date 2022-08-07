Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,448 shares of company stock worth $4,665,890. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

