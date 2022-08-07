SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 256,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 54,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $538,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SSNC stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

