SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.56.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.02.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

