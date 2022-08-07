Stake DAO (SDT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $455,709.73 and $95,734.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00121389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021965 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00290813 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038455 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009244 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000142 BTC.
About Stake DAO
Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
