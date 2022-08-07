Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

