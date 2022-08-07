Steem Dollars Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $37.68 million and $1.69 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00014260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00615137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00267460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,507,189 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

