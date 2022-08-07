Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $166,104.32 and approximately $144,011.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 147.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00634583 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
