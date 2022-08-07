Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($25.99).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN traded up €0.86 ($0.89) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.27 ($18.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,033. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($30.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.67.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

