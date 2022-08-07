Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stockland Stock Performance

STKAF stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

(Get Rating)

Read More

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.