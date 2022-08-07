StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.1 %

DIN opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.