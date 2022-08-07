StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.1 %
DIN opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.
Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
