StockNews.com Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

