StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.