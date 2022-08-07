Storj Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded down 1% against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $260.34 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 375,303,083 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

