Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires 80,358 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the quarter. First Community makes up approximately 3.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

