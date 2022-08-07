Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.96 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 2.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,337 shares of company stock worth $51,415,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

