Sturgeon Ventures LLP Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 2.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 157,774 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

