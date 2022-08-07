Sturgeon Ventures LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,527 shares during the quarter. iCAD accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned about 0.61% of iCAD worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 52,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

